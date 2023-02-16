Choice Hotels (CHH) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH delivered impressive fourth-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



Patrick Pacious, president and CEO of Choice Hotels, stated, "Our distinct strategy of growing our brand portfolio with hotels that generate higher royalties per unit is driving impressive results. The new capabilities we have built to improve the profitability of each franchisee have resulted in three straight years of RevPAR growth that exceeded the industry, strengthening our competitive position and creating additional runway for growth in 2023 and beyond."

Q4 Earnings and Revenues

In the quarter under review, Choice Hotels reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of 99 cents.

Quarterly revenues of $362 million surpassed the consensus mark of $352 million by 2.9%. Moreover, the metric rose 27% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Franchising & Royalties

During the fourth quarter, domestic royalty fees increased 18% year over year to $115.6 million. Domestic revenues per available room (RevPAR) increased 20.4% from fourth-quarter 2019 levels. The uptick was driven by a 17.4% increase in the average daily rate.



In 2022, domestic franchise agreements awarded increased by 11% year over year. The company's extended-stay portfolio continues to expand its footprint. As of Dec 31, 2022, the number of domestic pipelines increased 14% year over year to 1,029 hotels.

Operating Results

Total operating expenses during fourth-quarter 2022 increased 60% year over year to $284.7 million. During the quarter, adjusted EBITDA rose 17.8% year over year to $112.5 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2022, Choice Hotels had cash and cash equivalents of $41.6 million compared with $52.5 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Long-term debt at the end of the fourth quarter was $1,200.5 million compared with $1,155.1 million reported in the previous quarter.



Goodwill, as a percentage of total assets, came in at 10.4% compared with 8.2% in fourth-quarter 2021 end.

2022 Highlights

Total revenues in 2022 came in at $1,401.9 million compared with $1,069.3 million in 2021.



Adjusted EBITDA in 2022 came in at $478.6 million compared with $403.6 million in 2021.



In 2022, adjusted diluted EPS came in at $5.27 compared with $4.29 reported in the previous year.

Other Updates

The domestic extended-stay pipeline reached 496 hotels as of Dec 31, 2022. At the end of fourth-quarter 2022, the number of domestic hotels and rooms increased 6.5% and 7.9%, respectively, from Dec 31, 2021.

Outlook

For first-quarter 2023, the company anticipates net income in the range of $28-$32 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $100 million and $105 million.

In 2023, the company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $520-$540 million (including a $60 million adjusted EBITDA contribution from the Radisson Hotels Americas business unit). This represents an 11% growth (at the mid-point) compared with 2022 levels.



Domestic RevPAR growth in 2023 is estimated at approximately 2% compared with 2022.



In 2023, the company’s domestic effective royalty rate (excluding the impact of Radisson Hotels Americas) is anticipated to increase in the mid-single digits compared with 2022 levels.

