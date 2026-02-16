Choice Hotels (CHH) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Choice Hotels (CHH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $380.3 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 9.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Choice Hotels metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue for reimbursable costs from franchised and managed properties' should arrive at $145.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of -27.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Owned Hotels' will reach $27.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other' at $15.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'RevPAR' to reach $48.48 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $50.51 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Rooms - Domestic Franchises' will reach 500,268 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 511,739 .

The consensus estimate for 'Total Franchise Rooms' stands at 659,241 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 653,810 .

Analysts predict that the 'Average Daily Rate (ADR)' will reach $91.40 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $94.32 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'RevPAR Growth' to come in at -4.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Occupancy' reaching 53.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 53.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Choice Hotels have experienced a change of +1.9% in the past month compared to the -1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

