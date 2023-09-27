Choice Hotels (CHH) Partners Grubhub, Boosts Loyalty Offerings

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has announced its collaboration with Grubhub to introduce a food order and delivery service. The service will be offered under its loyalty program, Choice Privileges, to guests staying at about 500 participating Choice Hotels. The participating hotel brands include properties from Everhome Suites, Clarion Pointe, Comfort Inn, Mainstay Suites, Sleep Inn and more.

Benefits of the Collaborative Service Offering

Choice Hotels’ focus on enhancing its award-winning loyalty program reflects the launch of the new collaborative service, which will indeed widen the range of rewards and opportunities for guests during their travels.



During their stay, the guests at the properties under the participating hotel’s brands can avail Grubhub’s network of more than 365,000 restaurants and convenience offerings, through the Grubhub app. Moreover, they can even enjoy two free months of zero delivery fee service under Grubhub's loyalty program, Grubhub+, for orders of and more than $12.



This global hotel franchisor is optimistic about the latest initiative of boosting the loyalty program as it believes this will enhance opportunities for its loyalty members as well as enrichen the overall guest experience.

Increased Focus on Loyalty Program Bodes Well

Choice Hotels continues to focus on its loyalty program to drive growth. In July 2023, the company onboarded almost 600 Radisson Hotels Americas hotels onto its world-class reservation delivery engine. It also integrated two award-winning loyalty programs into the Choice Privileges program, enabling about 60 million loyalty members to earn and redeem points at more than 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands. This initiative has paved the path toward an expanded loyalty program, extended co-brand credit card opportunity and increased footprint in the Americas region. The company remains optimistic for growth in the upcoming periods.



During the fourth quarter of 2022, the company (in collaboration with Wells Fargo and Mastercard) launched a new co-branded credit card to boost membership offerings. The initiative paves the path to deepen member engagement and loyalty through points redemption offerings.



The company remains optimistic in this regard and anticipates the arrangement to drive incremental revenues in its platform business segment. It expects the program to drive adjusted EBITDA by more than $5 million (in 2023) and $10 million (in 2024), respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of CHH has gained 5.2% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 2.4% growth.

Zacks Rank

Choice Hotels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

