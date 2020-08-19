Choice Hotels (CHH) Expands Presence in Maryland & California

Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s CHH Cambria Hotels — an upscale brand — continues to expand presence. The company has expanded footprint across both the east and west coasts of the United States this month.



Cambria brand has opened Waterfront Hotel in Ocean City, MD and Wine Country Retreat in Sonoma, CA. Apart from these two properties, the company has also opened hotels in Bloomington, MN; Greenville, SC; Madeira Beach, FL and Summerville, SC.



Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels said “With leisure travel returning faster than business travel right now, we're thrilled to offer these getaways so guests can have the chance to relax, rejuvenate and disconnect.”



The four-story, 135-room Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country is the brand's third property in California. Meanwhile, the eight-story, 137-room Cambria Hotel Ocean City - Bayfront is Cambria's fourth property in Maryland.



The Cambria brand has been doing solid business. In 2019, the brand opened 11 new hotels, representing over 1,700 upscale rooms in major markets like Boston, Houston and Phoenix.

Continual Expansion Bodes Well

Choice Hotels relies heavily on expansion in both domestic and international markets. Alongside domestic growth, the company continues to expand its international footprint in new countries. Key international operating markets include Spain, Colombia, Panama, the Caribbean and Canada. Relatively new to the midscale portfolio, Clarion Pointe — part of the popular Clarion brand — is experiencing great success with more than 30 domestic franchise agreements in 2019.



So far this year, shares of Choice Hotels have fallen 9.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 28.7%.





Choice Hotels, which shares space with Marriott MAR, Hilton HLT and Hyatt H, carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

