Choice Hotels (CHH) Expands in Nashville With New Hotel

Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s CHH Cambria brand recently announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport in Nashville, TN. This marks the brand’s second property in the region after Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown.



Located at 44 Rachel Drive, Royal Park Owners Association, the 130-room upscale hotel provides guests access to amenities like fitness centers, on-site dining and multi-function indoor-outdoor meeting spaces (of approximately 7,000 square feet). It also offers convenient access to several shops, restaurants, art galleries, entertainment venues and corporations (including Nissan North America, HCA Healthcare, Dollar General Corp and Bridgestone Americas).



With reference to the opening, Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels, stated, “We're pleased to welcome the Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport, which offers the best of both worlds to guests with its proximity to several leisure Music City attractions, professional sports teams, as well as area businesses.”

Focus On Expansion Bodes Well

Choice Hotels’ riveting growth potential depends on the continual expansion of its brands. In fact, the company’s portfolio of well-segmented brands is getting stronger. During third-quarter 2021, the company’s upscale portfolio reported impressive unit growth of 22% year over year, primarily driven by Cambria and the Ascend Hotel Collection. During the quarter, the Cambria brand continued its positive momentum with unit growth of more than 9% year over year. As of September end, the brand had 17 projects under active construction.



Going forward, the company intends to strengthen its presence in Tennessee with a future property in Nashville's West End neighborhood along with Cambria Hotel Gatlinburg and Cambria Hotel Pigeon Forge. Also, it anticipates ramped-up expansion across major U.S. cities, including Austin, TX; Calabasas, CA; and Louisville, KY by 2021 end. The brand has more than 130 hotels (open or in the pipeline), thereby illustrating strong growth in its coast-to-coast expansion.

Price performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

So far this year, shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 34.8% compared with the industry’s 8% growth. The company is benefiting from continual expansion strategies through acquisitions and franchise agreements. Also, focus on the loyalty program bodes well. Going forward, the company continues to focus on expansion strategies, enhancement of the mid-scale brand as well as transformation and advancement of the Comfort brands to drive growth in the upcoming periods. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector include Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH and Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH.



Hilton Grand Vacations sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 411.1%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 55.3% so far this year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 222.1% and 170.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Bluegreen Vacations flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 695%, on average. Shares of the company have surged 119.8% so far this year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bluegreen Vacations’ current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 27.5% and 199.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Camping World carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company benefits from the launch of a fresh peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace and a mobile service marketplace. It has been investing heavily in product development.



Camping World has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.9%, on average. Shares of the company have appreciated 59.1% so far this year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH’s financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 25.9% and 77.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.