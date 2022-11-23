Choice Hotels (CHH) Expands in Minneapolis With New Hotel

Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s CHH Cambria brand recently announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown. This marks the brand’s third property in the Twin Cities, joining the likes of Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Maple Grove and Cambria Hotel Bloomington Mall of America Minneapolis Airport.



Located at 1020 Hawthorne Avenue, the six-story (121-room) upscale hotel provides guests access to amenities like fitness centers, on-site dining and multi-function indoor-outdoor meeting spaces. The property is near several restaurants, breweries and riverfront attractions. It also offers convenient access to several corporations, including Ameriprise Financial, Ecolab, General Mills and Target.



With respect to the opening, Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels, stated, "we know the Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown, like the rest of our Minneapolis portfolio, will surprise and delight visitors with tailored amenities and curated design in an unbeatable location to help make the most of their time in the City of Lakes."

Focus on Cambria Brand

The Cambria Hotels brand is a major growth driver for the company. Cambria has significantly outperformed the upscale soft brands (and the segment on the whole) in terms of year-over-year RevPAR change. The brand has been well received on account of smart-conversion opportunities. During third-quarter 2022, the company’s domestic hotel openings increased 5.2% year over year. The company stated that it has almost 60 Cambria hotels open across cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Portland and Phoenix. Also, it stated that it has additional 69 domestic properties in the pipeline.



Backed by solid consumer confidence and the attractiveness of Choice Hotels’ value proposition, the company anticipates boosting the revenue intensity of its system by adding more properties.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Choice Hotels have declined 18.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.7% fall. The coronavirus crisis continues to cause disruptions to the global economy and the hospitality industry. Reduced travel and demand for hotel rooms have affected the company for some time. Although the company commenced with the recovery process, we believe that the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant is likely to create volatility in demand. The company is cautious, as rising infections may trigger disruptions again. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding the stock’s growth potential.

