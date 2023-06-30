Choice Hotels (CHH) Expands in Colorado With New Hotel Opening

Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s CHH Cambria brand recently announced the addition of the Cambria Hotel Copper Mountain in Colorado. This marks the brand’s third property in the region, joining the likes of Fort Collins and Denver International Airport.

Located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, the six-story (127-room) upscale hotel provides guests access to fitness centers, on-site dining and multi-function indoor-outdoor meeting spaces. It also offers convenient access to a wide range of winter and summer outdoor activities, including MTB trails and Vail Pass. The property is in proximity to leisure attractions such as the Leadville, Vail and Lake Dillon.



The company stated the integration of the property with the Choice Privileges loyalty program, which allows customers to earn and redeem points for reward nights. This includes properties from its existing coverage of 7,400 hotels (or 22 brands) located in 45 countries and territories worldwide. The company is upbeat about the property opening and believes it to drive growth in the upcoming periods.

More Focus on Cambria Brand

The Cambria Hotels brand has been the company’s major growth driver. Cambria significantly outperformed the upscale soft brands (and the segment on the whole) in terms of year-over-year RevPAR change. The brand has been well received on account of smart-conversion opportunities.



The company stated operations at more than 68 Cambria hotels with operations in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Nashville and Phoenix. During first-quarter 2023, the company’s domestic hotel openings increased 14% year over year.



Backed by solid consumer confidence and the attractiveness of Choice Hotels value proposition, the company anticipates boosting the revenue intensity of its system by adding more properties. The company stated that it has additional almost 70 hotels in the pipeline.



In the past three months, shares of Choice Hotels have inched up 0.6% compared with the industry’s 1.2% growth.

