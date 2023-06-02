Choice Hotels (CHH) Expands Domestic Footprint With New Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc CHH continues to expand its Extended-stay brand portfolio. The company recently announced the opening of the sixth WoodSpring Suites hotel, signifying the brand's growing momentum and success in the domestic market.



The company’s recent openings includes WoodSpring Suites Rochester Greece, Austin Central, Roanoke, Libertyville, West Palm Beach and Bellflower — Los Angeles, accounting 732 new economy extended stay rooms and 1,414 total new rooms for the brand since the beginning of 2023.

Emphasis on Expansion

Choice Hotels relies heavily on expansion in domestic and international markets. In first-quarter 2023, the WoodSpring Suites pipeline grew to 311 domestic properties, marking a significant 49% increase compared with the previous year’s levels. The brand expects to open more hotels this year compared with the prior-year quarter’s levels, indicating a positive outlook for the brand's growth and expansion.



As of March 31, the company's domestic and extended-stay domestic pipeline reached 925 hotels (approximately 89,000 rooms) and 475 hotels, up 11% and 28% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, shares of Choice Hotels have declined 9.1% compared with the industry’s 8.3% fall. The downside was caused by inflationary pressures and softness in the economy chain scale. Earnings estimates for 2023 have moved north to $6.03 per share from $5.88 per share in the past 30 days. This depicts analysts' optimism over the company’s growth prospects. However, lending challenges and supply-chain constrains are a concern.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Choice Hotels currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are:



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average. Shares of RCL have gained 47.7 in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 48.5% and 161%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Trip.com Group Limited TCOM carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 153.1%, on average. Shares of TCOM have increased 48.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCOM’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 76.9% and 334.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.8%, on average. Shares of SKX have increased 22.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKX’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 7.8% and 31.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (TCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.