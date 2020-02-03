Choice Hotels' (CHH) Cambria Line Sees Largest Opening in US

In a bid to expand its footprint in the United Sates, Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH announced the opening of Cambria Hotel Anaheim Resort Area — marking its 50th and the largest location opening.



The 12-story, 352-room upscale hotel provides guests access to unique amenities, such as a waterpark, outdoor movie wall and putting green. It also provides convenient access to Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure Park along with the Anaheim Convention Center & Arena, Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Honda Center.



Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels stated, "As Cambria Hotels continue to be developed in sought-after destinations that excite our guests, the Cambria Hotel Anaheim Resort Area marks a tremendous and truly unique addition to the brand".



Continuous Expansion to Drive Growth



Choice Hotels relies heavily on expansion in domestic as well as international markets.



Recently, the Cambria Hotels brand announced the opening of Cambria Hotel Bloomington Mall of America. The company also opened doors to hotels in major markets — including Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; Los Angeles; Nashville, TN; New York; Phoenix; and Washington DC.



Apart from domestic growth, the company also continues to expand footprint in new countries that include Spain, Colombia, Panama, the Caribbean and Canada.



The Cambria Hotels brand has been doing solid business. In the first nine months of 2019, this brand’s RevPAR inched up 0.4%. Also, Cambria's business travel revenues increased 17% year over year during the third quarter.



With a pipeline of more than 125 hotels as on Jan 31, 2020, the hotelier is optimistic regarding 2020 as well with soon-to-open properties in Detroit, Summerville, SC and St. Petersburg, FL.



These efforts will help the company attract business travelers, improve overall guest experience and increase RevPAR for 2020 as well.



Backed by impressive expansion strategies and strong brand presence, shares of Choice Hotels have gained 25.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 18.2% rally.





Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Choice Hotels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Few better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are GP Strategies Corporation GPX, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU and YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1.



GP Strategies has three-five year expected earnings per share growth rate of 15%.



New Oriental Education has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 12.1%, on average. The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters.



YETI Holdings 2020 earnings are expected to rise 19.2%.



