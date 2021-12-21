Choice Hotels' (CHH) Cambria Brand to Open Hotel in Niagara Falls

Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s CHH upscale brand, Cambria Hotels, continues to expand its footprint. The company recently announced the official start of construction on the Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls, which marks the fourth hotel to break ground in fourth-quarter 2021.



The hotel is likely to open in the Spring of 2023. The 120-room hotel will be two blocks from the world-famous Niagara Falls State Park. The company is very optimistic about the success of this hotel as more than eight million visitors visit Niagara Falls State Park annually.



Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels said “Not only will the Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls put guests right at the doorstep of the majestic waterfalls, but its central location near downtown's shops and restaurants will make this hotel the perfect place to experience this stunning part of the country.”



Choice Hotels relies heavily on expansion in both domestic and international markets. The company has nearly 60 Cambria hotels open across the United States in famous cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix. The brand has more than 70 hotels in the pipeline.



At the beginning of this month, the Cambria brand announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport in Nashville, TN. This marks the brand’s second property in the region after Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown.

Unit Growth Bodes Well

Choice Hotels’ riveting growth potential depends on the constant expansion of its brands. In fact, the company’s portfolio of well-segmented brands is getting stronger. During third-quarter 2021, its upscale portfolio reported an impressive unit growth of 22% year over year, primarily driven by Cambria and the Ascend Hotel Collection. During the quarter, the Cambria brand continued its positive momentum with unit growth of more than 9% year over year. As of September end, the brand had 17 projects under active construction.



In the past six months, shares of the company have gained 15.7%, against the industry’s decline of 0.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Choice Hotels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector include Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH and Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH.



Hilton Grand Vacations sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 411.1%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 55.3% so far this year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 222.1% and 170.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Bluegreen Vacations flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 695%, on average. Shares of the company have soared 119.8% so far this year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bluegreen Vacations’ current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 27.5% and 199.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Camping World carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company benefits from the launch of a fresh peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace and a mobile service marketplace. It has been investing heavily in product development.



Camping World has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.9%, on average. Shares of the company have appreciated 59.1% so far this year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH’s financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 25.9% and 77.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.