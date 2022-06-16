Choice Hotels' (CHH) Cambria Brand Expands Presence in New England

Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s CHH upscale brand, Cambria Hotels, continues to expand its coast-to-coast footprint. The company has announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville.



The opening of a new four-story, 163-room hotel highlights the company’s commitment to growth across New England. The company will soon inaugurate Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port and Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. Cambria Hotel New Haven is also likely to debut this year.



The company currently has 60 Cambria Hotels open across the United States in famous cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix. Cambria Hotels has more than 70 hotels in the pipeline.



Janis Cannon, senior vice president of upscale brands, Choice Hotels, said, “Boston has long been lauded for its thriving academic community and innovation-driven culture, which makes it the ideal location to introduce another Cambria hotel as we look to expand our upscale offerings in popular markets across the region.”



Cambria Brand a Driving Factor

Choice Hotels’ Cambria portfolio has been doing solid business. Cambria has significantly outperformed the upscale soft brands (as well as the segment on the whole) in terms of year-over-year RevPAR change. The brand has been well received on account of smart-conversion opportunities. During first-quarter 2022, the company broke ground for 19 Cambria projects, thereby bringing the total unit count to 58. It stated that it has additional 68 domestic properties in the pipeline. Backed by solid consumer confidence and the allure of Choice Hotels’ value proposition, the company anticipates boosting the revenue intensity of its system by adding more properties. In 2022, the company expects to open 10 additional Cambria Hotels.



