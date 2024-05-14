Choice Hotels (CHH) Boosts Presence in Nampa With New Hotel

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH recently announced the opening of Everhome Suites in Nampa, Idaho. This marks the brand's third hotel opening.



Developed in collaboration with Highside Companies, Everhome Nampa marks the first of eight planned properties. The four-story, 122-room hotel offers amenities such as fully-equipped kitchens, spa-style bathrooms, pet-friendly accommodations and contemporary lobby and outdoor spaces. The Nampa Hotel showcases the brand's Closer to Home design package, incorporating local community elements into its signature spaces.

The company is optimistic and anticipates the property to cater to the rising hotel demand driven by the flourishing commercial landscape and population expansion in the Boise region. Projections indicate that Nampa's population will reach an estimated 150,000 residents by 2040, propelled by recent migration trends and resulting in significant commercial development. The demand is expected to originate from various sectors, including healthcare, leisure and advanced manufacturing.



Choice Hotels' growth strategy hinges on the continuous expansion of its brand portfolio, with a particularly strong performance registered in the newest Extended Stay brand, Everhome Suites. With 60 Everhome Suites in various stages of development and an extended stay pipeline exceeding 400 properties across four brands, the company's growth potential is evident. The brand's traction and interest from commercial real estate investors underscore its potential for success.

Year to date, shares of Choice Hotels have gained 3.8% compared with the industry’s 8.7% growth. A volatile macroeconomic environment primarily caused the downside. The company believes that if inflation rates rise moderately, it will likely lead to comparable or even higher increases in hotel room rates. CHH is monitoring future inflation trends and assessing any potential impacts. Also, interest rate changes and fluctuations in foreign currencies are a concern. Earnings estimates for 2024 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts' apprehension regarding the stock’s growth potential.

Choice Hotels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



