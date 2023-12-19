Choice Hotels (CHH) Boosts Extended Stay Line-up With New Hotel

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH recently announced the opening of its Suburban Studios hotel in Bloomington, MN. This marks the company’s 100th hotel opening.



Suburban Studios caters to the needs of long-term travelers by offering spacious rooms, in-room kitchens, contemporary design, discounted rates for longer stays and flexible booking options. It also provides state-of-the-art cloud-based solutions and learning resources to maximize success from the initial stages of opening and beyond.



Ron Burgett, senior vice president of extended stay development at Choice Hotels, expressed excitement about reaching this milestone and highlighted the brand's innovative approach that combines swift conversions with a robust business strategy.



Converting preexisting properties into Suburban Studios within a rapid three- to four-month period has played a crucial role in the brand's success. This strategy is in sync with the growing need for extended-stay lodgings, an area where Choice Hotels has taken the lead, effectively leveraging opportunities for conversions.



A key factor in this success has been Choice Hotels' introduction of the "Kitchen in a Box," an adaptable kitchen design package tailored for Suburban Studios. This modular approach has attracted developers, with a majority adopting this system to enter the extended-stay market. As of Sep 30, 2023, the domestic extended-stay pipeline increased 12% year over year to more than 47,000 rooms.



Despite challenges like higher interest rates, CHH remains optimistic about its pipeline of extended-stay projects. The growth in extended-stay hotel openings and a robust domestic pipeline underline the appeal and strength of the firm’s extended-stay platform.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past six months, shares of Choice Hotels have gained 0.7% compared with the industry’s 17% growth.



A volatile macroeconomic environment primarily caused the downside. The company believes that if inflation rates rise moderately, it will likely lead to comparable or even higher increases in hotel room rates. CHH is monitoring future inflation trends and assessing any potential impacts.



Nevertheless, the company is optimistic about synergies through the Radisson Hotels Americas integration and momentum in the pipeline of conversion projects. Also, the focus on continual expansion strategies through acquisitions and franchise agreements bodes well.



Going forward, the company will focus on expansion strategies, enhancement of the mid-scale brands and transformation and advancement of the Comfort brands to drive growth. Earnings estimates for 2024 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analyst optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Choice Hotels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector include:



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3%, on average. Shares of RCL have surged 138% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 13.7% and 38.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.5%, on average. Shares of LYV have increased 35.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 8.2% and 61.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.8%, on average. Shares of JAKK have increased 127.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JAKK’s 2024 sales indicates a rise of 3.6% from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.