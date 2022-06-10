Choice Hotels' (CHH) Boosts Cambria Line-up WIth New Agreements

Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s CHH upscale brand — Cambria Hotel — recently awarded 10 franchise agreements to develop the new Cambria prototype. Launched in late 2021, the prototype enables hotel developers to build customized Cambria hotels at a reduced cost and boost operational efficiency and growth across new markets.



With this initiative, the company will boost its presence in secondary and leisure markets, including Buckeye (AZ); Tracy, Sacramento, and Palmdale (CA); Seekonk and West Yarmouth (MA); Southaven (MS); Portsmouth (NH); Medford (OR) and Sevierville (TN).



Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels, stated, "Growth-minded developers have taken notice as well, and the popular Cambria prototype offers this group a new opportunity to access the benefits of our segment-defining brand while streamlining costs and maximizing operational efficiencies."

Focus on Cambria Brand & Expansion

The Cambria Hotels brand is a major growth driver for the company. Located in nearly 75% of the top U.S. markets, the brand has been well received by modern travelers. During first-quarter 2022, Cambria significantly outperformed the upscale soft brands (and the segment on the whole) in terms of year-over-year RevPAR change. The brand has been well received on account of smart-conversion opportunities.



Underscoring its coast-to-coast expansion initiative, the company announced that it has broken ground on four new custom development projects. These projects include Cambria Hotel Rehoboth Beach, DE; Cambria Hotel Spokane, WA; Cambria Hotel Burbank, CA; and Cambria Hotel North Conway, NH. Also, it stated that it has more than 130 Cambria hotels open or under development across the United States in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.



Given the solid consumer confidence and the attractiveness of Choice Hotels’ value proposition, the company anticipates boosting the revenue intensity of its system by adding more properties in the upcoming periods.

In the past year, the shares of Choice Hotels have moved up 2% against the industry’s fall of 3%. The company is benefiting from sequential increases in its business and group travel demand, driven by a rise in extended vacations, household relocations and temporary remote work assignments. The transition of leisure travel into mainstream business added to the positives. Going forward, the company emphasizes on expansion strategies, enhancement of the mid-scale brand and transformation and advancement of the Comfort brands to drive growth in the upcoming periods. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

