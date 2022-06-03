Choice Hotels (CHH) Boosts Cambria Line-up in South Carolina

Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s CHH Cambria brand recently announced the addition of the Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista in South Carolina. This marks the brand’s seventh property in the Palmetto State capital, joining the Cambria properties in Charleston, Fort Mill, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Rock Hill and Summerville.



Located in center-city Columbia at 1000 Lady Street, the four-story (144-room) upscale hotel provides guests access to amenities like fitness centers, on-site dining and multi-function indoor-outdoor meeting spaces. The property is in proximity to several leisure attractions such as the Music Farm, the South Carolina Philharmonic at the Koger Center for the Arts, Colonial Life Arena, and the South Carolina State Museum. It also offers convenient access to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, the South Carolina State House, and the University of South Carolina and several corporations like Fort Jackson, Colonial Life Insurance, Bose and Nelson Mullins law firm.



With reference to the opening, Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels, stated, "An equally important component of our growth strategy focuses on development efforts in areas that have the potential to deliver high returns to hoteliers, which is why South Carolina remains an ideal location for multiple Cambria hotels. "

Focus on Expansion Initiatives

The Cambria Hotels brand is a major growth driver for the company. Cambria has significantly outperformed the upscale soft brands (as well as the segment on the whole) in terms of year-over-year RevPAR change. The brand has been well received on account of smart-conversion opportunities. During first-quarter 2022, the company broke ground for 19 Cambria projects. The company stated that it has almost 60 Cambria hotels open across cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix.



Backed by solid consumer confidence and the attractiveness of Choice Hotels’ value proposition, the company anticipates boosting the revenue intensity of its system by adding more properties. The company anticipates ramped-up expansion across major U.S. cities. In 2022, the company expects to open hotels in Orlando, FL; Portland, ME; Minneapolis, MN; and New Haven, CT. Further, it stated that it has 70 Cambria hotels in the pipeline.



In the past year, the shares of Choice Hotels have gained 7.9% compared with the industry’s 1.9% growth.

