Choice Hotels (CHH) Boosts Ascend Brand Portfolio With New Hotel

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH expands its upscale portfolio with the unveiling of Mayfair Hotel. This marks the company's fourth hotel in New York City under the Ascend Hotel Collection.



Situated in the heart of New York City's Theatre District, the seven-story (77-room) Mayfair Hotel is adjacent to Broadway's famous theaters. The hotel offers guests a brief walk to Times Square, Hell's Kitchen and other popular NYC attractions. The recently renovated property seamlessly blends historic charm with modern amenities, offering lavish guest rooms, locally-inspired décor and an on-site restaurant and lounge.



Connected by the award-winning loyalty program Choice Privileges, this new property, along with others in the upscale segment, allows members to earn and redeem points at more than 7,000 hotels in 46 countries. The Choice Privileges Mastercard accelerates point accumulation, offering more points on everyday purchases, including gas and groceries.

Focus on Expansion

CHH relies on expansion in domestic and international markets. The company reported sequential increases in its business and group travel demand, driven by increased extended vacations, household relocations and temporary remote work assignments. The transition of leisure travel into mainstream business added to the positives.



The company competes strongly in the upscale segment through its Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson and Cambria Hotels brands. These upscale offerings cater to diverse guest needs across numerous locations, providing increased value for property owners. It is anticipated to accelerate Cambria and Ascend brands’ growth while expanding the Radisson portfolio.



In 2023, the newly-introduced Everhome Suites extended stay brand experienced a promising start, generating significant interest among developers with 60 ongoing projects. The domestic extended-stay pipeline increased 12% year over year to more than 47,000 rooms as of Sep 30, 2023. At the end of third-quarter 2023, the number of domestic hotels and rooms was more than 6,200 and 490,000, respectively. The company’s domestic pipeline reached about 86,000 rooms.





In the past six months, shares of Choice Hotels have dropped 6.8% against the industry’s 5.7% rise. Although the company underperformed the industry in the said period, its focus on consistent expansion strategies through acquisitions and franchise agreements is likely to boost performance in the upcoming period.

