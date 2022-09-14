Choice Hotels Board Approves Increase In Shares Available For Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) said its board of directors has approved an increase in the number of shares authorized under share repurchase program by five million shares. The company noted that, when added to the remaining number of available shares previously authorized for repurchase, this results in a total authorization of approximately 6.7 million shares.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. It currently franchises more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in more than 40 countries and territories.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.