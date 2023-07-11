Choice Hotels Backs Annual Outlook With Earnings Below View

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) said on Tuesday that it has recorded a strong opening momentum for the current year with the expansion of its business and new openings. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its full year 2023 outlook, but seeing earnings below view.

The hospitality provider executed an average of over four hotel openings a week, for a total of 107 hotel openings year-to-date through June 30 or six-month period, a 39 percent increase from last year. This reflects a rise in conversion hotel openings of 45 percent with a 24 percent increase in new construction hotel openings.

For full year 2023, the company still expects net income of $255 million - $265 million with adjusted EBITDA of $525 million - $540 million.

Excluding items, Choice Hotels continues to project earnings to be in the range of $292 million - $302 million or $5.70 - $5.90 per share.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to post income per share of $5.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In 2024, the company expects to report over 10 percent adjusted EBITDA growth at the midpoint, year-over-year, driven by around $20 million in increased contribution from Radisson Hotels Americas as well as organic growth in more revenue intense segments and markets.

