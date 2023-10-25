News & Insights

Choice Hotels asks Wyndham to engage in merger talks

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 25, 2023 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels CHH.N said on Wednesday that it had asked the board of U.S. budget hotel operator Wyndham Hotels and Resorts WH.N to engage in merger talks.

This comes about a week after Wyndham rejected Choice's $7.8 billion acquisition offer, deeming it "underwhelming" and citing regulatory risks around a potential deal.

"We respect Wyndham's desire to achieve the best outcome for its shareholders, but that can't happen if Wyndham unilaterally ends our discussions," Choice CEO Patrick Pacious said.

Choice said it first approached Wyndham in April with an $80 per share offer, which it later bumped up to $85. Both companies were within a "negotiable range" on the price a few weeks ago, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said last week.

It said on Wednesday that it was ready to move expeditiously to negotiate the terms for a deal.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Pooja Desai)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on X; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
