Choice Hotels Announces Nominees For Election To Annual Meeting Of Wyndham

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) has proposed eight independent individuals to stand for election at the 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH). Choice said, if elected, the nominees will exercise their independent judgment to serve Wyndham shareholders' best interests.

Patrick Pacious, CEO of Choice, said, "Unfortunately, the current Wyndham Board continues to refuse to engage in meaningful negotiations regarding a combination with Choice that would create extraordinary value. By supporting these nominees and participating in our exchange offer, Wyndham shareholders can send a clear message to the Wyndham Board."

