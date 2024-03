March 11 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels International CHH.N said on Monday it has terminated its hostile bid to buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH.N after failing to gather enough support from the buyout target's shareholders.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

