Chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli 2023 sales boosted by higher prices

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli on Tuesday said its 2023 sales grew by 10.3% organically and came in ahead of market expectations, boosted by higher product prices and strong sales of its pralines across markets.

The maker of Lindor balls and gold foil-wrapped teddy bears attributed most of the sales growth to the increase in selling prices, which it used to offset higher raw material costs, especially for key ingredient cocoa.

The chocolate industry is dealing with historically high cocoa prices. New York cocoa futures rose to a 46-year high last year and are expected to remain strong in 2024.

Lindt said its overall sales reached 5.20 billion Swiss francs ($6.06 billion) in 2023, up 4.6% when accounting for currency exchange effects. This slightly beat analysts' average forecast of 5.18 billion francs, according to LSEG data.

The company said that exchanging foreign currencies into Swiss francs had a negative impact of 4.4% on the sales.

In the last twelve months, the Swiss franc has strengthened by roughly 8% against the U.S. dollar and by 5% against the euro, adding pressure on companies like Lindt that report in Swiss francs but get most of their revenue from North America and other European countries.

Lindt said it expected to record an operating profit (EBIT) margin of around 15.5% for 2023 when it posts full annual results on March 5.

For 2024, the Zurich-based chocolatier targets organic sales growth of 6% to 8%, and aims to increase its operating profit margin by 20-40 basis points. ($1 = 0.8587 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Marleen Käsebier; editing by Milla Nissi) ((Paolo.Laudani@thomsonreuters.com; marleen.kaesebier@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: LINDT & SPRUENGL RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

