Chocolate maker Hotel Chocolat to cut discounts this holiday season

December 01, 2022 — 02:50 am EST

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hotel Chocolat HOTC.L said on Thursday it would cut back on discounts this holiday season as the British luxury chocolate maker swung to an annual loss on one-off charges due to U.S. store closures and the restructuring of a Japanese joint venture.

"Our decisions to focus on full-price sales and quality over quantity, coupled with a resurgence of physical store performance means that we anticipate December will be busier than ever," it said in a statement.

The chocolatier said a majority of its Christmas gift range is priced between 2.5 pounds and 8.5 pounds.

Hotel Chocolat posted a statutory loss of 9.4 million pounds ($11.4 million) for the year ended June 26, compared with a profit of 3.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Underlying pretax profit came in at 21.7 million pounds, on revenue of 226.1 million pounds for the year.

Analysts had expected a profit of 9.6 million pounds on revenue of 236 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Hotel Chocolat said it was adopting a "prudent" approach on its outlook for the year. ($1 = 0.8275 pounds)

