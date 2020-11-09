Chocolate maker Domori to issue state-backed bond to mitigate virus impact

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chocolate maker Domori, which last year bought Buckingham Palace's truffle supplier Prestat, is preparing to issue a state-guaranteed bond to weather the storm with the coronavirus seen eating 10% of its sales this year, its CEO told Reuters.

The small firm, which is part of the Italian coffee and food conglomerate Illy Group, expects to use the bond, which will carry a coupon of between 3.5% and 4%, to press on with planned investments and meet an ambitious target of doubling its sales by 2026.

"The bond's proceeds will allow us to accelerate the integration with Prestat and automate our chocolate factory in Piedmont," CEO Andrea Macchione said in a phone interview.

Among the measures put in place by the Italian government against the pandemic is the possibility for small and medium enterprises to ask for state guarantees on banking loans or getting the government to guarantee a bond issuance.

Domori, whose sales last year rose 7% to nearly 20 million euros, plans to raise up to 5 million euros with a six-year bond, Macchione said. Italian lender BPER banca EMII.MI will advise on the issuance, which is expected by year-end.

Among investments in the pipeline as soon as Italy comes out of the acute phase of the pandemic, Macchione cites opening of a flagship store for both Domori and Prestat products in Turin, in northern Italy.

Macchione said a project launched by Illy Group to expand the group's non-coffee ventures through a partnership and list them in the medium term is not dead.

"The aim is to find a partner for the non-coffee businesses in the next six to 12 months to attract financial resources to expand further," Domori's CEO said.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Nick Macfie)

