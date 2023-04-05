Commodities

Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut's half year sales volumes drop

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

April 05, 2023 — 01:01 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev and Paolo Laudani for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut BARN.S, the world's biggest chocolate maker, on Wednesday reported lower half year sales volumes due to limited availability of its global brands and lower customer demand due by inflation.

The Zurich-based company, which supplies chocolate for the Magnum ice creams made by Unilever ULVR.L and for Nestle's NESN.S KitKat bars, said sales volumes in its first half of fiscal 2022/2023 fell 2.9% to 1.130 million tonnes.

