News & Insights

Commodities

Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut's 9-month sales fall as expected

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

July 13, 2023 — 01:03 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev and Paolo Laudani for Reuters ->

July 13 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut BARN.S, the world's biggest chocolate maker, on Thursday reported lower nine-month sales volumes than a year ago as customer demand dropped in an inflationary environment.

The Zurich-based company, which supplies chocolate for a range of producers including industry leaders such as Unilever ULVR.L and Nestle NESN.S, said sales volumes in the nine months ended May 31 fell 2.7% compared with the same period a year ago to 1.7 million tonnes, in line with analysts' forecast in the company-provided consensus.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Paolo Laudani Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com; Paolo.Laudani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.