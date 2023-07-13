Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut's 9-month sales fall as expected

July 13 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut BARN.S, the world's biggest chocolate maker, on Thursday reported lower nine-month sales volumes than a year ago as customer demand dropped in an inflationary environment.

The Zurich-based company, which supplies chocolate for a range of producers including industry leaders such as Unilever ULVR.L and Nestle NESN.S, said sales volumes in the nine months ended May 31 fell 2.7% compared with the same period a year ago to 1.7 million tonnes, in line with analysts' forecast in the company-provided consensus.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Paolo Laudani Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com; Paolo.Laudani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.