Commodities

Chocolate business drives Barry Callebaut Q1 sales volumes up 8.9%

Contributor
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut on Wednesday confirmed its mid-term guidance after sales volumes rose 8.9% in the three months to Nov. 30, helped by a low comparison base and a strong performance of its chocolate business.

ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut BARN.S on Wednesday confirmed its mid-term guidance after sales volumes rose 8.9% in the three months to Nov. 30, helped by a low comparison base and a strong performance of its chocolate business.

Sales volumes reached 610,048 tonnes in the first quarter of the group's fiscal year 2021/22, while sales revenue rose 14% to 2.032 billion Swiss francs, the Zurich-based group said in a statement.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular