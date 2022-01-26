Chocolate business drives Barry Callebaut Q1 sales volumes up 8.9%

ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut BARN.S on Wednesday confirmed its mid-term guidance after sales volumes rose 8.9% in the three months to Nov. 30, helped by a low comparison base and a strong performance of its chocolate business.

Sales volumes reached 610,048 tonnes in the first quarter of the group's fiscal year 2021/22, while sales revenue rose 14% to 2.032 billion Swiss francs, the Zurich-based group said in a statement.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

