Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG - Depositary Receipt (CHLSY) Price Target Decreased by 196.98% to -6,590.44

The average one-year price target for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CHLSY) has been revised to -$6,590.44 / share. This is a decrease of 196.98% from the prior estimate of $6,795.40 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$28,339.40 to a high of $27,331.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 55,157.94% from the latest reported closing price of $11.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHLSY is 0.00%, an increase of 81.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 16K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Accent Capital Management holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

