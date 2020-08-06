CHNG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Change Healthcare Inc (Symbol: CHNG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.69, changing hands as high as $13.32 per share. Change Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHNG's low point in its 52 week range is $6.18 per share, with $17.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.01.

