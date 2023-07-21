CHMP Recommends Approval Of Bristol Myers' Opdivo For Adjuvant Treatment For Melanoma

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co.(BMY) Friday said it received positive opinion from the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommending the approval of Opdivo (nivolumab) as an adjuvant treatment for completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma in people aged 12 or more.

The opinion was based on the results from Phase 3 CheckMate -76K study, in which Opdivo reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 58% versus placebo, the company said.

