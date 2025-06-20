Markets
CHMP Issues Positive Opinion On Ipsen's Cabometyx For Advanced PNET And EpNET Patients

June 20, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a positive opinion for Cabometyx (cabozantinib) for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic, well differentiated extra-pancreatic (epNET) and pancreatic (pNET) neuroendocrine tumors who have progressed following at least one prior systemic therapy other than somatostatin analogues.

A final decision on the approval in the European Union is expected in the coming months.

The positive CHMP opinion is based on data from the CABINET Phase III trial, which investigated Cabometyx versus placebo in people living with advanced pNETs or epNETs, whose disease had progressed after prior systemic therapy other than somatostatin analogues.

