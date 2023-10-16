CHMP Endorses Merck's (MRK) Keytruda Expansion in Gastric Cancer

Merck MRK announced that the European Medicines Agency's (“EMA”) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) has given a positive opinion recommending label expansion to its blockbuster drug Keytruda as part of a combination regimen for a second indication in gastric cancer.

The CHMP has recommended approving Merck’s Keytruda, combined with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, for first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (“GEJ”) adenocarcinoma, whose tumors express PD-L1.

This recommendation is based on data from the phase III KEYNOTE-859 study, wherein patients treated with the Keytruda combination demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to those patients who received chemotherapy only.

If approved, a combination therapy involving Keytruda will be available to patients with both HER2-negative and HER2-positive advanced gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1.

In August, the European Commission (“EC”) approved the combination of Keytruda, trastuzumab and chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma in patients whose tumors express PD-L1. Merck received accelerated approval from the FDA in 2021 for the Keytruda-trastuzumab-chemotherapy combination in a similar indication.

Keytruda, an anti-PD-1 therapy, is Merck’s blockbuster oncology drug approved for several types of cancer, accounting alone for around 40% of MRK’s pharmaceutical sales. Keytruda is presently authorized to treat seven indications in earlier-stage cancers in the United States. Merck’s Keytruda continuously grows and expands into new indications and markets globally.

Keytruda, the key revenue generator for Merck, is already approved for treating many cancers globally. In the first half of 2023, Merck recorded $12.1 billion in sales from Keytruda, up 20% year over year. Drug sales are gaining from continued strong momentum in metastatic indications and rapid uptake across recent earlier-stage launches. Keytruda is consistently growing and expanding into new indications and markets globally.

Merck is evaluating Keytruda across many indications that are progressing well. Keytruda is being studied for more than 30 types of cancer indications in more than 1600 studies, including combination studies. If approved, label expansions for new cancer indications can boost sales.

