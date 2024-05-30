News & Insights

CHMP Endorses Calliditas’ Kinpeygo for IgAN

May 30, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) has released an update.

Calliditas Therapeutics has announced that the EMA’s CHMP has recommended full marketing authorization for Kinpeygo in the EU for treating primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a rare kidney disease. This endorsement follows the initial conditional approval granted in July 2022, aiming to broaden the treatment to a wider patient population. The European Commission is expected to finalize the decision on marketing authorization by August 2024.

