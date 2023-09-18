CHMP Endorses BioMarin's (BMRN) Voxzogo for Use in Infants

BioMarin BMRN announced that the European Medicines Agency's (“EMA”) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) has given a positive opinion recommending label expansion for Voxzogo (vosoritide) to treat achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, in children aged four months and above.

This recommendation is based on data from a phase II study on Voxzogo in children aged between four months and five years with achondroplasia. Data from the study showed that treatment with the drug showed an improvement in height Z-score of approximately 0.3 standard deviations across all age groups after one year of treatment.

A final decision from the European Commission is expected before the end of this year.

Voxzogo is currently approved in the European Union for children with achondroplasia aged two years and above, with open growth plates.

The drug is also approved for a similar indication in the United States but for use in children five years and older. The company’s supplemental new drug application (sNDA) is under the FDA’s review, seeking approval to treat the disease in children under five years old. A final decision is expected next month.

Since its launch, Voxzogo has seen rapid uptake driven by solid prescription demand. BioMarin is seeking approvals for the drug across multiple new markets, which can boost drug sales.

During first-half 2023, Voxzogo generated sales worth $201 million, mainly driven by new patient initiations, which is encouraging for a newly launched drug. For 2023, management expects to record Voxzogo sales of $400 million to $440 million, compared to $169 million recorded as revenues in 2022.

Currently, Voxzogo is the first and only medicine for achondroplasia. If the therapy were to be approved for these two age groups in the United States and Europe, more than a thousand children suffering from achondroplasia would be eligible for treatment. This will likely boost BioMarin’s topline.

Voxzogo will likely face stiff competition from BridgeBio Pharma BBIO, which is also planning to advance its pipeline drug for treating achondroplasia. In March, BridgeBio reported encouraging data from a cohort of the phase II PROPEL2 study wherein patients with achondroplasia treated with BridgeBio’s infigratinib achieved a significant and robust increase in annualized height velocity (“AHV”) at six months. The reported results were noted to have been a substantial improvement over treatment with Voxzogo.

Earlier this month, BridgeBio announced that it has received positive feedbacks from both the EMA and FDA on the design for a pivotal phase III study (PROPEL3) on infigratinib in children (aged 3 to 18 years) with achondroplasia. This study is expected to start before 2023-end.

