CHMP Endorses AstraZeneca's (AZN) Enhertu in Lung Cancer

AstraZeneca AZN announced that the European Medicines Agency's (“EMA”) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) has given a positive opinion recommending label expansion for Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) in non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”).

The CHMP recommends approving Enhertu to treat adult patients with advanced NSCLC whose tumors have an activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutation and who require systemic therapy following platinum-based chemotherapy with or without immunotherapy.

The positive recommendation is based on data from the phase II DESTINY-Lung02 study, which evaluated Enhertu in patients with previously treated advanced or metastatic HER2-mutant (“HER2m”) NSCLC. Study participants who were treated with Enhertu achieved durable and robust tumor responses. Data from the study demonstrated that patients treated with Enhertu achieved a confirmed objective response rate (“ORR”) of 49.0% and a median duration of response (“mDOR”) of 16.8 months.

Enhertu is approved under the accelerated pathway for a similar indication in the United States, based on data from the DESTINY-Lung02 study.

Apart from the NSCLC indication, Enhertu is approved in the United States and European Union (“EU”) for three indications – two in breast cancer and one in the indication of gastric cancer.

AstraZeneca’s shares have inched up 0.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 8.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, no HER2-targeted therapies are approved in the EU for NSCLC indication. A potential approval to Enhertu in NSCLC will provide the first targeted treatment option for this patient group.

A HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (“ADC”), Enhertu, has been developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo. Per an agreement entered in 2019, both companies jointly agreed to develop and commercialize Enhertu globally except in Japan, where Daiichi Sankyo maintains exclusive rights.

AstraZeneca PLC Price

AstraZeneca PLC price | AstraZeneca PLC Quote

