CHMG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (Symbol: CHMG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.67, changing hands as high as $45.02 per share. Chemung Financial Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHMG's low point in its 52 week range is $38.64 per share, with $51.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.99.

