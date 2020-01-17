CHL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of China Mobile Limited (Symbol: CHL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.00, changing hands as high as $43.14 per share. China Mobile Limited shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHL's low point in its 52 week range is $37.44 per share, with $55.8414 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.11.

