CHKP vs. INFY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Computers - IT Services stocks are likely familiar with Check Point Software (CHKP) and Infosys (INFY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Check Point Software has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Infosys has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This means that CHKP's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

CHKP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.63, while INFY has a forward P/E of 22.65. We also note that CHKP has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. INFY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.26.

Another notable valuation metric for CHKP is its P/B ratio of 5.28. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, INFY has a P/B of 7.64.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CHKP's Value grade of B and INFY's Value grade of C.

CHKP is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that CHKP is likely the superior value option right now.

