CHKP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. (Symbol: CHKP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $120.59, changing hands as high as $120.95 per share. Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHKP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHKP's low point in its 52 week range is $103.43 per share, with $139.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.70.

