CHK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.02, changing hands as high as $86.58 per share. Chesapeake Energy Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHK's low point in its 52 week range is $69.68 per share, with $107.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.