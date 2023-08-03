Chiyoda (TYO:6366) Price Target Decreased by 5.17% to 397.80

The average one-year price target for Chiyoda (TYO:6366) has been revised to 397.80 / share. This is an decrease of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 419.48 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 363.60 to a high of 451.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.97% from the latest reported closing price of 346.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chiyoda. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6366 is 0.02%, a decrease of 5.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 10,080K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,051K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 1,201K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares, representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6366 by 1.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,179K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6366 by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 906K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 830K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.