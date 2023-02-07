Chiu Rita Wing Nga Discloses Position in BHIL / Benson Hill

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.00% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Benson Hill is $5.86. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 130.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.55.

The projected annual revenue for Benson Hill is $461MM, an increase of 22.36%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.68.

Fund Sentiment

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benson Hill. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BHIL is 0.0670%, an increase of 17.3849%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.86% to 75,193K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alphabet holds 15,352,271 shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 5,708,783 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,706,653 shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,722,322 shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHIL by 7.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,328,592 shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,024,692 shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHIL by 14.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,601,885 shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,611,928 shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHIL by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Benson Hill Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Benson Hill is a food technology company founded in 2012 with a mission to deliver food made better from the beginning. Through his CropOS® technology platform, which combines data science, plant science and food science, the company is leveraging the natural genetic diversity of plants to deliver seed innovation that enables healthier, better tasting, more sustainable and more affordable food and ingredient options.

