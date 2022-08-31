US Markets
Chips tech firm Arm sues Qualcomm and Nuvia for breach of license and trademark

Chips technology firm Arm Ltd, which is owned by Softbank Group Corp, said on Wednesday it has sued Qualcomm Inc and its recently acquired chip design firm Nuvia Inc for breach of license agreements and trademark infringement.

Arm is seeking an injunction that would require Qualcomm to destroy the designs developed under Nuvia’s license agreements, which Arm said could not be transferred to Qualcomm without Arm approval. Qualcomm acquired Nuvia for $1.4 billion last year.

