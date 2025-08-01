Is Chipotle's Unit Expansion Strategy Still a Recipe for Success?

Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG continues to double down on its aggressive unit expansion, opening 61 new restaurants in second-quarter 2025 alone, including 47 with its high-efficiency Chipotlane format.



Management reaffirmed its long-term goal of reaching 7,000 restaurants in the United States and Canada, alongside deeper forays into international markets such as Europe and the Middle East.



In the near term, growth in unit count is clashing with softer consumer demand. Comparable sales dipped 4% in second-quarter 2025. Despite positive transaction trends exiting the quarter, management now expects full-year comps to be flat. New store productivity, however, remains strong, holding at more than 80% of existing unit levels, providing some reassurance on the quality of openings.



Chipotle’s infrastructure investments, such as the rollout of high-efficiency kitchen equipment, aim to boost throughput and prep efficiency, which could support the scaling effort. Internationally, early results are promising. Units in Kuwait are exceeding the U.S. average unit volumes and Canada’s performance mirrors domestic economics. These pockets of strength suggest white space remains.



Still, translating expansion into consistent same-store growth remains the key challenge. While the long runway for physical growth is intact, the near-term success of Chipotle’s strategy hinges on regaining sales momentum and proving that each new restaurant enhances, not dilutes, the brand’s value proposition.

Competitive Pressures Add Spice to Chipotle’s Growth Challenge

As Chipotle pursues rapid expansion, competition from other fast-casual players is intensifying, especially those targeting similar markets with value-driven offerings.



Shake Shack SHAK is one such rival, aggressively expanding both domestically and internationally. While its menu and pricing skew slightly higher, Shake Shack is investing heavily in digital channels and format innovation, such as drive-thrus and kiosks, mirroring Chipotle’s own tech-forward approach. Its emphasis on hospitality and premium ingredients appeals to the same urban, quality-seeking customer base.



Sweetgreen SG, meanwhile, is carving out a niche among health-conscious diners with a tech-enabled, bowl-based concept. Though smaller in scale, Sweetgreen’s rapid unit growth and focus on automation (via Infinite Kitchen) could pose a threat, especially in suburban markets where Chipotle has traditionally thrived.



Both competitors highlight the growing crowd in the fast-casual space — meaning Chipotle’s expansion must be matched with continued brand relevance, operational efficiency and value perception to stay ahead.

CMG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Chipotle’s shares have lost 26.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 5.4%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CMG trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 4.43X, up from the industry’s average.

P/S (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 8% and 17.4%, respectively.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Chipotle currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

