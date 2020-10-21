Chipotle's comparable sales beat on online ordering

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N on Wednesday reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable sales growth, boosted by a surge in online orders from consumers avoiding dining out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comparable sales rose 8.3% for the third quarter, compared with Wall Street expectations of 7.59% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

