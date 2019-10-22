Chipotle's comparable restaurant sales growth beats

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N reported higher-than-expected quarterly comparable store sales growth on Tuesday, boosted by the addition of healthier meals to its menu and expanded delivery options.

Sales at restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 11% in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' estimate of 9.27%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $98.6 million, or $3.47 per share, from $38.2 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.