Chipotle's (CMG) Q4 Earnings And Revenues Miss Estimates

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.

Q4 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the quarter under review, Chipotle reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $8.29, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.88. The bottom line improved 48.6% from the $5.58 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Quote

Quarterly revenues of $2,180.6 million missed the consensus mark of $2,229 million. The top line increased 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. The upside can primarily be attributed to robust comparable restaurant sales and new restaurant openings. In the quarter under review, Chipotle opened 100 new restaurants.



Digital sales contributed 37.4% of total food and beverage revenues. During the third quarter, comparable restaurant sales increased 5.6% year over year, following growth of 7.6% (in third-quarter 2022), 10.1% (in second-quarter 2022), 9% (in first-quarter 2022) and 15.2% (in fourth-quarter 2021).

Costs, Operating Highlights & Net Income

During fourth-quarter 2022, food, beverage and packaging costs, as a percentage of revenues, came in at 29.3%, down 230 basis points (bps) year over year. In the fourth quarter, the benefit of menu price increases was overshadowed by inflation across the menu, mainly due to higher costs for dairy and tortillas.



During the reported quarter, the restaurant-level operating margin came in at 24%, up from 20.2% reported in the year-ago quarter. The uptick was primarily backed by sales leverage benefits and lower delivery fees. However, this was partially offset by wage inflation and higher food costs.



Adjusted net income in the reported quarter amounted to $231.4 million compared with $159.1 reported million in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company reported cash and cash equivalent of $384 million compared with $815.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Inventory totaled $35.7 million as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $32.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Goodwill (as a percentage of total assets) came in at 0.3% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.



During the fourth quarter, the company repurchased $198.9 million worth of stock at an average price of $1,486.7. Management approved an additional $200 million (exclusive of commissions) to repurchase shares. As of Dec 31, the company had approximately $413.9 million available for the buyback program.

2022 Highlights

Total revenues in 2022 amounted to $8,634.7 million compared with $7,547.1 million in 2021.

Adjusted Net Income in 2022 totaled $919.8 million compared with $724.8 million in 2021.



In 2022, diluted EPS came in at $32.78 per share compared with $25.42 reported in the previous year.

2023 Outlook

For first-quarter 2023, the company expects comps growth in the high single digits.



The company expects to open 255 to 285 new restaurants in 2023. It expects a 2023 tax rate in the range of 25-27%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Chipotle currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO, Brinker International, Inc. EAT and Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI.



Arcos Dorados sports a Zacks Rank #1. ARCO has a long-term earnings growth of 11.6%. Shares of the company have increased 19.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 8.1% and 4.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Brinker carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). EAT has a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.1%. The stock has declined 3.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brinker’s 2024 sales and EPS suggests growth of 4.1% and 37.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Darden carries a Zacks Rank #2. DRI has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.8%. Shares of DRI have gained 1.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darden’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 7.9% and 5.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.