Chipotle's (CMG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. However, the top and the bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, shares of the company declined 1.2% during the after-hours trading session on Oct 25.

Q3 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

During third-quarter 2022, adjusted earnings of $9.51 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.11 by 4.4%. The bottom line improved 35.5% from the $7.02 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Quarterly revenues of $2,220.2 million missed the consensus mark of $2,233 million. The top line increased 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. The upside can primarily be attributed to robust comparable restaurant sales and new restaurant openings. In the quarter under review, Chipotle opened 43 new restaurants.



Digital sales contributed 37.2% of total food and beverage revenues. During the third quarter, comparable restaurant sales increased 7.6% year over year, following growth of 10.1% (in second-quarter 2022), 9% (in first-quarter 2022), 15.2% (in fourth-quarter 2021), 15.1% (third-quarter 2021), 31.2% (second-quarter 2021), 17.2% (first-quarter 2021) and 5.7% (fourth-quarter 2020).

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Quote

Costs, Operating Highlights & Net Income

During third-quarter 2022, food, beverage and packaging costs, as a percentage of revenues, came in at 29.8%, down 50 bps year over year. In the third quarter of 2022, the benefit of menu price increases was overshadowed by inflation across the menu, mainly due to higher costs for dairy, packaging, tortillas and avocados.



During the reported quarter, the restaurant-level operating margin came in at 25.3%, up from 23.5% in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to the benefit of menu price increases and lower delivery fees. But it was overshadowed by higher food costs and increases in hourly wages.



Adjusted net income in the reported quarter amounted to $265.8 million compared with $199.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, the company reported cash and cash equivalent of $366.6 million compared with $815.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Inventory totaled $33.8 million as of Sep 30, 2022 compared with $32.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Goodwill (as a percentage of total assets) came in at 0.3% at the end of the third quarter of 2022.



During the third quarter, the company repurchased $106.9 million worth of stocks at an average price of $1,437.87.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter, the company expects comps growth in the range of mid to high-single-digit.



In 2022, the company expects to open 235 to 250 new restaurants. It expects a 2022 tax rate in the range of 25-27%.



In 2023, the company expects to open 255 to 285 new restaurants.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Chipotle currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL, Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC and Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM.

Cracker Barrel currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth of 4.3%. Shares of the company have declined 17.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBRL’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 6.4% and 5.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Yum China carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Yum China has a long-term earnings growth of 10%. Shares of the company have declined 30.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Yum China's 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 19.9% and 86.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Sprouts Farmers Market currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average. Shares of the company have improved 26.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 5.9% and 7.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Yum China (YUMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.