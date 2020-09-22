Chipotle's Carne Asada Is Back On Menu Across U.S. For Limited Time - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) announced Tuesday that it is bringing back its premium steak, Carne Asada, to restaurants across the U.S. for a limited time. It will also return to the menu in Canada and make its debut in France, where it will become Chipotle's first new protein introduced in the European market.

Only 5% of U.S. beef meets Chipotle's strict sourcing standards for Carne Asada, which means it comes from animals given no antibiotics or added hormones. This makes the premium steak a limited time offer.

To grow its Carne Asada supply chain without sacrificing its Food with Integrity standards, Chipotle has taken on a year-long mission to partner with new farmers, ranchers, and other suppliers whose practices emphasize quality and responsibility.

Chipotle's more than 16 million Rewards members in the U.S. will get exclusive access to Carne Asada on September 22 and September 23 via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

From September 23 through September 27, the premium protein will be available as a digital-only menu item for all fans via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

Starting September 28, Carne Asada will be available in-restaurant and across all digital channels including third party delivery services.

Available from late 2019 to early 2020, Carne Asada was Chipotle's fastest-selling new protein launch in history, with more than 10 million fans trying Carne Asada when it was first available.

