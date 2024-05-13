Chipotle vs. Shake Shack: Which Stock Is Better To Make Money (For Future Food Cravings)

Two fast-casual restaurants with a competitive stock market presence are Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and Shake Shack (SHAK). They differ almost entirely in their cuisine, and one certainly has an edge over the other in terms of which to invest in. Here’s a glimpse of their performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by how they look in 2024.

Check Out: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

Try This: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Operations

According to Market Beat, in the last few years, Shake Shack showed growth in its share value while managing to open dozens of new locations during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also had a sturdy handle on making do with supply chain disruptions, partially by operating effectively through a digital-friendly infrastructure, offering ease of ordering and app-exclusive menu items.

However, Chipotle had the advantage of more overall establishments and was also able to sustain a digital focus. Ultimately, Chipotle fared better in sales performance and stock value, with a 200% stock increase between spring 2020 and summer 2021, versus Shake Shack’s 45%.

Read Next: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Performance

When it comes to its more recent performance, Shake Shack had a Q1 2024 year-over-year (YOY) increase of 14.7%, to $290.5 million in its total revenue, as reported in its Q1 press release — which was below expectation, though only slightly. For the year, the restaurant predicts a revenue of $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. It plans to introduce 40 or so new locations this year, which it stated in its Q1 shareholder letter.

On the other hand, Chipotle recently announced a planned 50-for-1 stock split in mid-2024, which caused its stock to increase by 7% to a record high of around $3,000 per share. Its Q1 YOY revenue increased 14.1%, to $2.7 billion, per its release. That said, Chipotle’s current price-to-earnings ratio is 67, which is 14% lower than its five-year average of 78.

All in all, Chipotle investors would need to be set on the long term; conversely, Shake Shack is cautious of market volatility going forward. In the end, Chipotle has continued its trend of outperforming Shake Shack, and your potential return on investment with Chipotle looks higher.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Chipotle vs. Shake Shack: Which Stock Is Better To Make Money (For Future Food Cravings)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.